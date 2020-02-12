Aston Martin has announced a road of updates for its 2021 Vantage. Key among them is the new Vantage Roadster body style and an available front fascia with a more traditional design than the standard fascia.

Ferrari is the first to reveal its contender for the 2020 Formula One World Championship. The new car is called the SF1000, with the “1000” in the name signifying that Ferrari this season will be the first team in F1 to race in its 1,000th grand prix.

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed its most ambitious car yet. Called the Glickenhaus 007, new model is a Le Mans Hypercar race car that SCG will enter in the 2020/2021 World Endurance Championship. And per the new LMH rules the car will race under, a run of road-going versions will also be built.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

