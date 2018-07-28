Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch set for 2018 Paris auto show debut





Mercedes-Benz's latest A-Class has already arrived in hatchback and sedan guises, and soon we'll see another A-Class variant revealed this October at the 2018 Paris auto show—and this one will be hotter than anything yet.

According to a report from Indian Autos Blog, a new Mercedes-AMG A35 hatchback will make its world debut in Paris. Dominik Greuel, Mercedes-AMG's marketing communication manager, confirmed with the publication the A35 hatch will show its face in Paris, though he did not give up any other information on the car.

The A35 will likely boast a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with around 335 horsepower and 322 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel drive is a given, but the car's party trick may be an electric compressor to build boost pressure at low rpm. The A35 will serve as the new entry-level Mercedes-AMG vehicle, while the 45 (or possibly 50) model kicks things up a notch.

He also divulged the hotter of the AMG A-Class cars will be split into two variants as well; we previously knew an A35 and A45 would debut. Greuel said AMG will launch both a 45 and 45S model, and we suspect the 45 will boast up to 400 hp or more. The 45S will reportedly be the more aggressive of the two, and IAB said the 45S could get the most powerful version of the 2.0-liter turbo-4.

2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Don't look for the hot hatchback in the United States, though. Instead, Mercedes will grace the U.S. with the A-Class sedan to compliment the coupe-like CLA. And the A35 will join its more pedestrian counterpart in sedan form as well. The same 335-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 should sit under the hood.

The A35 hatchback should go on sale in Europe in early 2019, while the 45 and 45S debut alongside one another later in 2019.