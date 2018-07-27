Las Vegas owner modifies Bugatti Veyron to rear-wheel drive, instantly does donuts

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The original Bugatti Veyron remains an automotive masterpiece. It's capable of tremendous speed, but that's not what everyone finds thrilling behind the wheel. Some folks just want to do donuts and have silly fun. The problem with doing donuts in a Veyron is the standard all-wheel-drive system simply provides too much traction. To make donuts easy to do, the AWD system would have to be unhooked.

Houston Crosta is the owner of Royalty Exotic Cars in Las Vegas. He also owns the 2008 Bugatti Veyron in the video above and wants to do donuts in it. So, he and his mechanic, Jesse Tang, set out to detach the front axles from the front differential and show us what happens.

Instead of simply disconnecting those front wheels from the powertrain, Crosta and Tang remove the front differential completely. We don't see them actually pull out that unit, but the front axles are clearly pulled away from the diff.

Once the car is bolted back together, Crosta takes it for an initial drive to check for problems and/or warning lights. Amazingly, he finds no such issues. In fact, Houston now notes that the turning radius is greatly improved and the steering feels much lighter. The Veyron is ready to rock, so it's time to fire up some cameras and mash the throttle to the floor.

Crosta easily cooks up the donuts. The Veyron's W-16 quad-turbocharged engine now only send its power to the rear tires. The result is instantly overworked 365 mm-wide tires that are no match for the 1,200-horsepower on tap. Soon we see the cords.

We'd love to know if warning lights started to appear after a bit more driving. The system should sense that something is amiss. Be it torque vectoring to nowhere or just the fact that parts have been removed, the Veyron should be able to tell that something has changed.

But it's glorious change, and we applaud anyone willing to wrench away on a seven-figure hypercar to make it even more fun, especially if it's a rare Mansory Vivere version of the car that has also been modified with a red wrap.