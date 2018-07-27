Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Sergio Marchionne, Yenko/SC Corvette: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Sergio Marchionne Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini set a new Nürburgring record; former FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne died; and Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled a powerful Corvette. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Lamborghini bested the Porsche 911 GT2 RS's street-legal production car lap record at the Nürburgring with the new Aventador SVJ. Beating Porsche's record by nearly three seconds, the Lamborghini tore around the 'Ring in just 6:44.97.

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO and Ferrari Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne died from complications after surgery this week. The industry visionary was 66 years old and a heavy smoker up until a year ago.

Ford added the F-150 Raptor's high-output 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine to the 2019 F-150 Limited's options list. With 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, it's the most powerful pickup truck you can get that's slathered in leather and chrome.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus founder James Glickenhaus announced the firm will take on the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the U.S. with a new SCG 007 hypercar. Set to meet the upcoming 2020/2021 regulations for the World Endurance Championship's new "hypercar" class, the SCG 007 should shake things up at Le Mans.

Specialty Vehicle Engineering announced a limited run of 25 1,000-horsepower Yenko/SC Corvettes. Based on the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport, the package costs $68,995 over the cost of the car and is available through Chevrolet dealerships.