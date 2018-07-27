Aston Martin Vanquish, 2019 Audi e-tron, 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe: Car News Headlines

Jul 27, 2018
2019 Cadillac ATS-V

2019 Cadillac ATS-V

Aston Martin has dropped strong hints that its mid-engine supercar due in 2020 will be called a Vanquish. It makes sense as the Vanquish tends to be the fastest and most powerful model in Aston Martin's regular lineup.

Audi's e-tron electric SUV will be revealed in September, and coinciding with the reveal will be the opening of order books. Audi plans to go the Tesla route and let interested buyers reserve an e-tron online by paying a refundable deposit.

Cadillac's ATS sedan may be out of production but you can still pick up a coupe. If it is the ATS-V version of the coupe that tickles your fancy, be prepared to pay a bit extra. Cadillac has increased the base price but includes more standard equipment.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin hints at Vanquish name for mid-engine supercar

Reserve a 2019 Audi e-tron following September 17 global debut

2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe pricier but better equipped

Ford to spend $11B on its operations to reboot itself, won't say how

Rebuilt 1959 Maserati Birdcage heads to auction

2018 Nissan Leaf battery technology, a deep dive

Lexus LFA art car celebrates 10 years of F performance brand

2019 Chevrolet Colorado review

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots

Early Tesla Model 3 Performance reviews are positive

