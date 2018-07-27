2018 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix preview

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hungaroring, home of the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Round 12 of the 2018 Formula 1 World Championship, the last before the summer break, is on this weekend in Hungary.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is once again taking place at the Hungaroring, located close to the capital Budapest. It's one of the slowest tracks on the calendar, with the current layout stretching 2.7 miles and consisting of an uncompromising succession of corners that tests cars and drivers to the limit.

Overtaking is notoriously difficult, putting the emphasis on qualifying well and finding an effective race strategy. Handling and agility is also more important than outright power here, and with all the tight turns mechanical rather than aerodynamic grip plays a major role, although high downforce is still crucial. In line with this, Pirelli has nominated its medium, soft and ultrasoft compounds for the weekend.

The weather isn't typically much of an issue in Hungary this time of year, though conditions do tend to be very hot. Looking at the forecast, we should be in for warm conditions and cloudy skies during both Saturday's qualifying session and Sunday's race.

With outright power playing less of an important role, just like in Monaco there could be a chance for Red Bull Racing to shine in Hungary. Daniel Ricciardo was already at the top of the time sheets during early practice on Friday, though Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was right on his tail.

Going into the weekend, Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton leads the 2018 Drivers' Championship with 188 points. Vettel is second with 171 points and fellow Ferrari driver Kimi Räikkönen is third with 131 points. Mercedes leads the Constructors' Championship with 310 points versus the 302 of Ferrari and 211 of Red Bull. Last year's winner in Hungary was Vettel for Ferrari.