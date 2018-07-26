2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe pricier but better equipped





Those in the market for a small sport sedan will have to look away from Cadillac as the ATS-V exits production this year. The brand will gladly sell buyers an ATS-V Coupe, however. Just expect to pay a little more.

According to a Cars Direct report published Tuesday, the ATS-V Coupe will cost $4,000 more for the 2019 model year. The price surge represents a climb from the 2018 model's $64,790 sticker but there's a catch...the kind we like.

The previously available Carbon Fiber Package is now standard on all 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupes. The package was once a $5,000 option and includes a revised front splitter and carbon fiber trim for the hood vent and rear diffuser. The coupe's composite rockers also see an extension and the rear spoiler grows 1.18 inches taller and matches the body color.

The price increase doesn't unlock any additional power, so still look for the 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 under the hood making 464 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but an eight-speed automatic is available for another $2,000.

After 2019, it will be time to bid farewell to the ATS and ATS-V Coupe as well most likely. The cars are expected to join the four-door ATS variants as they exit production in the near future; Cadillac plans to replace the ATS, CTS, and XTS lines with two new sedans. The larger of the two will likely wear the CT5 badge, while a smaller sedan (smaller than the ATS) will wear the CT3 or CT4 name. A new coupe is also a possibility. The Cadillac CT6 will sit atop the brand's sedan portfolio and Cadillac will, quite importantly, flesh out its lineup with new crossovers.