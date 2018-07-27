Pirelli Design apes F1 tire for new Bluetooth speaker

Jul 27, 2018
Follow Jeff

Pirelli Design P Zero Sound bluetooth speaker

Pirelii Design has the perfect item for those that fall in the middle of a Venn diagram comprised of motorsport fans and audiophiles. It's a new Bluetooth speaker created through a partnership with Italian audio company IXOOST, and the design is modeled after the tires used on Formula 1 race cars. This is the Pirelli P Zero Sound, and it will look pretty darn cool on a shelf in your home or garage.

You have nine different colors from which to choose, and each represents its real-life tire compound counterpart. Just like the F1 teams, you can choose between Yellow, Pink, Orange, Red, Purple, Ice Blue, White, Blue, or Green. That translates to Soft, Hypersoft, Superhard, Supersoft, Ultrasoft, Hard, Medium, Wet, and Intermediate, respectively. Personally, we'd opt for something with a tread pattern because it looks more interesting, but a slick tire is also hard to argue against.

The real meat with the 1:2 scale tire speaker lies with its audio design. On the outside, you'll see the Pirelli branding and the face of the speaker is a 6.5-inch aluminum replica of the F1 wheels. Behind that lies a 1.0-inch silk tweeter and a 4.0-inch mid-range speaker. A 100-watt digital signal processor is part of the onboard amplifier, and the speaker pairs to your phone effortlessly through Bluetooth 4.0 technology.

2018 Mercedes-AMG W09 EQ Power+ Formula 1 race car

2018 Mercedes-AMG W09 EQ Power+ Formula 1 race car

Enlarge Photo

Pirelli is dropping off the scale speakers for F1 teams to use in their garages. It means fans will get an eyeful and earful of the colorful noise makers during the next Grand Prix event, and throughout the rest of the season.

Do you want one of your own? It's not cheap. The price is around $2,800 before taxes and shipping. While a lot of coin to ask for a speaker, it's a bit less than the $3,100 asking price posted by Porsche for its 911 GT3 exhaust speaker

So if you're a massive F1 fan and you have an empty space on your shelf, perhaps this tire speaker can be your next big purchase.

HI-RES GALLERY: Pirelli Design P Zero Sound bluetooth speaker
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Pirelli Design apes F1 tire for new Bluetooth speaker Pirelli Design apes F1 tire for new Bluetooth speaker
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ details surface Lamborghini Aventador SVJ details surface
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots
Rebuilt 1959 Maserati Birdcage heads to auction Rebuilt 1959 Maserati Birdcage heads to auction
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.