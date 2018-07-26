BMW to reveal new car at Monterey Car Week, likely the Z4





BMW has a new vehicle revealed planned for Monterey Car Week, and it's a good bet the car is a redesigned Z4.

The company didn't explicitly name the Z4 in its Wednesday announcement but called the debut "an emotional addition to the BMW range." BMW added the model's identity will be revealed closer to Monterey Car Week, which runs August 18-26.

We've expected the new Z4 to make a debut this summer with sales expected to begin in spring 2019. Monterey would be a meaningful venue noting BMW has a pattern of revealing concepts and production cars at the event. Last year, BMW showed 8-Series and Z4 concept cars. This year, the production 8-Series will also make its North American debut in Monterey and the M8 Gran Coupe concept from the Geneva auto show will be there too.

The production Z4 will share a platform with a new Supra after Toyota agreed to jointly develop its long-awaited sports car with BMW in an effort to cut costs.

Toyota Supra dynamic debut at 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed Enlarge Photo

BMW's Z4 will remain a convertible, while the Supra will be a coupe. So far we know the Z4 will pull plenty of its design from the concept car shown last year with a more forward face and sweeping lines at the rear. As for power, BMW confirmed a Z4 M40i will use the company's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6. Power should hover around 355 horsepower. Also look for a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 to serve as a base engine.

Engineers focused on reducing the car's mass despite stretching and widening the car. The new Z4 will be 2.75 inches wider than its predecessor, but weigh 110 pounds fewer. Thank the decision to move away from a hard-top roof to a retractable soft-top for most of the weight loss.

BMW has scheduled its reveal for August 23. Should we see the Z4 debut, the Supra will be on deck soon, most likely at the 2019 Detroit auto show next January.

For more Monterey Car Week coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

