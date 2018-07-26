2019 Ford F-150 Limited gains Raptor power





Should the Ford F-150 Raptor be a little too brutish for everyday driving, the Blue Oval has an answer. The automaker announced Thursday that its 2019 F-150 Limited will gain the Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

Thus, the posh pickup will produce 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque, just like its Ford Performance cousin. The truck also features a new dual exhaust system to make the best of the twin-turbocharged V-6 engine's soundtrack, which exits through dual exhaust tips integrated into the rear bumper. With the new engine, the F-150 becomes the most powerful regular light-duty pickup on sale in the U.S.

The Raptor's heart is present, but the 2019 F-150 Limited forgoes the off-road suspension gadgetry in favor of luxurious amenities. Hopping into the cabin, drivers are treated to a suede headliner, leather-trimmed panels, and a suite of technology features. Ford even said it's enlarged the perforations in the leather for better cooling properties via the heated and cooled seats. And said perforations are present on a new Camel Back two-tone leather motif. Lumbar support and massage functions are baked into the seats, too.

ALSO SEE: Saleen Sportruck XR is a hotter 700-plus-horsepower F-150 Raptor

2019 Ford F-150 Limited Enlarge Photo

To ensure the Limited model won't be confused for lesser Ford F-150s, the pickup dons "Limited" badging spelled out across the hood, 22-inch aluminum wheels, and a satin finish for the grille, tailgate applique, window trim, and door handles.

On the technology front, the latest F-150 Limited gains adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assist, active park assist, and lane keep assist as standard. When towing, drivers can also take advantage of a 360-degree camera and optonal Pro-Trailer Backup assist. The latter allows drivers to rotate a knob to automatically steer the truck and make maneuvering easier.

Pricing was not included in the announcement, but the 2019 F-150 Limited will reach dealers later this year.