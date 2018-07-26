SCG 007 hypercar, Lamborghini 'Ring record, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 Enlarge Photo

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed plans for its most ambitious car yet. The new model is a hypercar that SCG will build and sell to fund a racing program for the car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lamborghini's new Aventador SVJ will be revealed next month during 2018 Monterey Car Week. Ahead of the reveal, the Italian firm announced that the Aventador SVJ is now the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Yes, faster than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Porsche has a new 718 Cayman GT4 in the works. A prototype has just been spotted, and it's barely camouflaged. A related 718 Boxster Spyder is also in the pipeline.

