SCG 007 hypercar, Lamborghini 'Ring record, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: Today's Car News

Jul 26, 2018
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007

America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed plans for its most ambitious car yet. The new model is a hypercar that SCG will build and sell to fund a racing program for the car in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Lamborghini's new Aventador SVJ will be revealed next month during 2018 Monterey Car Week. Ahead of the reveal, the Italian firm announced that the Aventador SVJ is now the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Yes, faster than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Porsche has a new 718 Cayman GT4 in the works. A prototype has just been spotted, and it's barely camouflaged. A related 718 Boxster Spyder is also in the pipeline.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

SCG reveals 007 hypercar bound for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets 6:44.97 Nürburgring production car lap record

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots

2019 Lincoln MKC review

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan makes US debut: the new entry point

Everything you need to know about California’s new HOV stickers

Land Rover-based H5X concept to spawn Tata Harrier SUV in 2019

2019 Volkswagen Jetta review

Waymo's latest trial shows how companies can use self-driving cars to improve services

2018 Kia Niro PHEV gas mileage review: outrunning expectations

