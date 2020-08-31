Audi's newest wagon on sale in the United States is the 2020 A6 Allroad, and we've just driven it. The vehicle is what's known as a soft-roader in automotive parlance, and its key competition is the Volvo V90 Cross Country, as well as the slew of luxury crossovers.

Porsche is approaching the end of development for the hardcore, track-focused 718 Cayman GT4 RS sports car. A prototype has just been spotted and is wearing barely any camouflage gear.

After going quiet for the past couple of years, Spyker has come out with news it has secured vital funding. The investment comes from Russian businessmen behind some serious motorsport and engineering companies, which bodes well for the Dutch sports car marque.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2020 Audi A6 Allroad cures the crossover blues

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots: Development on the final track

Spyker saved by new investors

2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition

Pristine 1963 Aston Martin DB5 shows up on Bring a Trailer

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 drive review: The one that should have been electric

More powerful Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid on the way

Volvo XC60 SUV recalled for loose wipers

One-two finish for Mercedes-AMG at 2020 Formula One Belgian Grand Prix

Used BMW i3 police cars offered up in LA: Electric-car deal or not?