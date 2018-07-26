Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets 6:44.97 Nürburgring production car lap record

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini's upcoming Aventador SVJ has lapped the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in a time of 6:44.97, the automaker confirmed Thursday.

That's a new record for production cars, and it's over 2.0 seconds quicker than the previous record of 6:47.3 set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS last September.

Doing the driving was Lamborghini tester Marco Mapelli, the same driver who set the Huracán Performante's 6:57 time in 2016. And on hand to certify the time was independent firm Remak, using GPS and VBOX-Racelogic data.

Lamborghini equipped the Aventador SVJ with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, which will be an available option for the car. The standard tires will be Pirelli P Zero Corsas, which are much safer in the wet.

Lamborghini will present full details on the Aventador SVJ closer to next month's debut during the 2018 Monterey Car Week. However, the automaker has confirmed a few details.

We know the car will feature a power-to-weight ratio of one horsepower for every 4.36 pounds of weight. The final output from the car's 6.5-liter V-12 is rumored to be about 760 horsepower.

Lamborghini has also confirmed the Aventador SVJ will be lighter than any previous Aventador, and that the car will be fitted with a version of the downforce generating Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system that debuted on the Huracán Performante. The system relies on channels and flaps to adjust airflow around and through the car to control drag and downforce levels. We also know that the electronic systems of the Aventador SVJ's all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering, and traction and stability control have all been tuned for improved performance.

The SVJ name, which comes from the limited-production Miura SVJ of the 1970s, signifies track prowess. The Miura SVJ, after all, was based on the one-off Miura Jota that was built to meet the FIA's Appendix J racing regulations. Thus, the name is entirely appropriate for the latest raging bull.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.