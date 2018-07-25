Brabham has a way to make its track-only BT62 street-legal

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Brabham BT62 Enlarge Photo

Track-only supercars are a neat thing, but only for fleeting moments. That's why the Brabham BT62 is cool, but only gets partial credit on the awesomeness test that exists in our minds. The boffins at Brabham have found a way to fix things, however, and the result is a BT62 that you can legally drive on the road.

Jalopnik spoke to the top lads at Brabham and discovered that there's a plan in place to produce a street-legal version of the new BT62. Well, "street-legal version" is the wrong turn of phrase here. Instead, Brabham will be able to put road car plates on the race car and the loud adventure will be legally allowed to drive around for one year, if you happen to be in the United Kingdom.

If you're part of the lucky few set to snag one of the 70 examples being built, you can tell Brabham that you want the ability to drive the car on the road. After that, your BT62 will pass through an Independent Vehicle Assessment (IVA). Once completed, the car receives a set of plates and the car is now road legal for one year.

Brabham BT62 Enlarge Photo

After that year of insane fun is up, the car will need to head back in for another U.K.-based IVA. Thumbs up, smiles, and green lights are produced, and those U.K. plates are now good for another year. At this time, the process allows for two one-year periods of street-legal status. We're sure Brabham is working out how to extend the road legality, and we wouldn't be surprised if the team at Lanzante are keeping a close eye on new BT62 owners. This is the company that made the McLaren P1 GTR street-legal.

Here's a question for Brabham buyers though; will this car actually be enjoyable out on the road? This is a race car. It comes packing a 700-horsepower 5.4-liter V-8, a curb weight of just 2,142 pounds, a tight cabin space, and extremely aggressive carbon brakes.

The answer is: yes, it will be awesome. Your back won't thank you, but your ears and your heart will. Even if it's possibly just for the next two years.