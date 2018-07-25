Bugatti reveals Sky View option for Chiron





Bugatti will let the light in with a new Sky View option for the Chiron hypercar. The French company announced Wednesday the latest option for the Chiron is available to order now.

Those who select the Sky View option will see their cars fixed with two 25-inch long and 17-inch wide glass panels on the roof—one for the driver, and one for the passenger. Bugatti said the panels feature newly developed glass with four thin intermediate layers.

The extra layers cut out wind noise to a minimum and also work to reflect the sun's rays, including ultraviolet rays, and keep the cockpit cool. A special tint applied to the Sky View panels also helps to reduce glare.

Bugatti Chiron Sky View roof option Enlarge Photo

As a positive side effect, the design actually improves the roof panel's stiffness. All other structural qualities of the Chiron are retained and the option doesn't compromise crash safety. And unlike commonplace sunroofs, the Sky View option actually adds headroom—just over an inch, to be exact.

The company will present the latest Chiron option during next month's 2018 Monterey Car Week, but it will hardly be the most anticipated Bugatti news. We'll receive our first look at the Bugatti Divo at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The Divo is thought to be a hardcore Chiron variant built for track use. Bugatti said in the Divo's initial teaser it will be "built for corners."

Monterey Car Week opens August 18 and runs through August 26. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.