2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 Audi Q3, McLaren Speedtail: Car News Headlines

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video Spy Shots
an hour ago
New Audi Q3Enlarge Photo
Porsche has revealed an updated Macan. The automaker is holding back most of the details until closer to the market launch, but it's previously said there will improved performance, particularly in the powertrain department.
Audi has unveiled a redesigned Q3. The new model has received a sharp new look, increased proportions, and loads of tech in the cabin.
McLaren's spiritual successor to the F1 will be called the Speedtail. The name is meant to evoke the three-seat hypercar's flowing, highly streamlined design.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Porsche Macan revealed
New Audi Q3 bows with sporty look, high-tech cabin
McLaren confirms Speedtail name, 2018 reveal for F1 successor
2019 Honda HR-V cute crossover updated with new looks, available active safety, bigger price
Lewis Hamilton invests in cars, thinks his Pagani Zonda handles terribly
2018 Kia Niro PHEV gas mileage review: outrunning expectations
Sergio Marchionne dies following complications with surgery
2018 BMW X2 headrests come under fire from the IIHS
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 spy shots and video
ExxonMobil leaves conservative anti-climate lobbying group
