Lamborghini: Aventador SVJ will have the best power to weight ratio and handling





Lamborghini is keen to build a world-beater with the Aventador SVJ, and the automaker is already out with some bold claims despite the car having yet to debut.

In two separate teaser videos, the Italian supercar marque proclaimed the Aventador SVJ will boast the best power-to-weight ratio as well as the best handling.

We don't have any specs to back up those claims, but surely Lamborghini didn't make such claims in haste. We do expect the Aventador SVJ to feature the firm's 6.5-liter V-12 engine with an output around 800 horsepower, as well as the company's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system that debuted with the Huracán Performante, so already the car looks to have a lot going for it. There could be some weight-saving mods, too, so perhaps Lamborghini isn't embellishing at all.

The SVJ name, which comes from the limited-production Miura SVJ of the 1970s, signifies track prowess. The Miura SVJ, after all, was built to meet the FIA's Appendix J racing regulations. And the Aventador SVJ may have put its prowess on display at the Nürburgring. Rumors suggest the latest Italian bull erased the Porsche 911 GT2 RS's production car lap record at the 'Ring, which sits at 6:47.3. Porsche only set the record last fall.

Spy shots have shown the Aventador SVJ will also feature a host of exterior tweaks to set itself apart. They include a unique front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and a massive rear wing.

Have a look at the two teaser videos as we await the supercar's debut later this year.