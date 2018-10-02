2019 Porsche Macan brings new look to 2018 Paris auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Like the Cayenne before it, the Macan has been a huge hit for Porsche. It’s the marque’s most popular model, with more than 97,000 delivered in 2017 alone.

Having been introduced for 2015, the Macan is now at the midway point in its life cycle, and to keep sales brimming Porsche has given the small SUV a substantial update.

Porsche unveiled the updated Macan in July in Shanghai—almost one in three of the SUVs are sold in China—and the automaker used this week's 2018 Paris auto show to formally introduce the vehicle and announce new details. The first examples are expected to land in the United States in early 2019.

Porsche is holding back most of the details until closer to the market launch, though the automaker has revealed that there will improved performance, particularly in the powertrain department. The base engine in the updated Macan remains a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 245 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and will spirit the Macan to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 140 mph.

Porsche is yet to reveal details on more potent powertrains but we expect the updated Macan to match the current model's offerings. This means a Macan S with around 340 hp, a Macan GTS with 360 hp, a Macan Turbo with 400 hp, and a Macan Turbo with Performance Package with 440 hp.

The updated Macan benefits from standard LED head and taillights, with the latter adopting the wraparound look seen on the Cayenne and Panamera. There have also been little tweaks made around the body to give the vehicle a more athletic look. In particular, the front has been made to look wider and lower. The designers also added new 20- and 21-inch wheel patterns similar to those found on Porsche's sports cars.

For the interior, the biggest change is a new 11-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which features customizable menus. The system includes improved voice activation as well as navigation with real-time traffic updates. One of the key elements of this system is the Here Cloud connection, which offers swarm-based traffic data. There's also a new Offroad Precision app, which off-road enthusiasts can use to record off-road driving experiences. A GT steering wheel with integrated driving modes selector is also available.

Porsche has also upgraded the Macan's suite of electronic driver aids. Included is a new Traffic Jam Assist that handles acceleration and braking at speeds of up to 37 mph. It can also handle mild steering functions during slow-moving traffic.

There isn't much further information on hand, especially in regards to improved performance. Porsche does state however that it tuned the chassis for improved handling and comfort. New tire designs are also said to improve dynamic performance, and just like on Porsche's sports cars the tires feature a staggered arrangement with a wider pair used at the rear compared to the front.

Hopefully we'll be able to bring you the rest of the details soon. For more from the Paris auto show, head to our dedicated hub.