Make extra money renting out your GM car through Maven





GM's Maven Peer Cars car sharing service Enlarge Photo

General Motors' Maven mobility brand will now let owners rent out their personal car. Maven announced on Tuesday that Peer Cars will launch in a handful of U.S. cities for a beta ahead of a larger rollout this fall.

Peer-to-peer car sharing is best known via Turo, which allows owners to rent out their personal cars to other app members. Peer Cars will be built into the existing Maven smartphone app for all GM-vehicle owners and eligible lessees.

GM and Maven said the car must be a 2015 model or newer to qualify for Peer Cars, and all brands are included: Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. The announcement didn't include information on rates or how long individuals can rent a car out for, but owners can begin registering their cars on Maven's website today. GM will likely share any revenue owners make from Peer Cars.

GM's Maven Peer Cars car sharing service Enlarge Photo

Maven's Peer Cars program will first launch in Chicago, Detroit, and Ann Arbor. Owners shouldn't fret too much about strangers renting out their cars, either. Maven vets all members before granting access to the platform's services and every car is backed by a $1 million insurance policy.

Maven's network has steadily grown to include car sharing from GM itself via Maven, Maven Gig (offers transportation for freelancers with weekly rates), and an "Express Drive" program to give Uber and Lyft drivers access to reliable cars. Most services include insurance, gasoline, and insurance. If a user rents a Chevrolet Bolt EV, charging is often included as well.

In the future, rumors have persisted GM may launch its own ride-hailing service to rival Lyft and Uber. The automaker also continues to work on its self-driving car program with its GM Cruise subsidiary.