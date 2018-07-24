Lewis Hamilton invests in cars, thinks his Pagani Zonda handles terribly





Lewis Hamilton introduces the Mercedes-AMG Project One at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Wine, art, jewelry, and other items aren't on Lewis Hamilton's investment agenda. Instead, Mercedes-AMG's well-decorated Formula 1 driver prefers to invest in what he knows best: cars.

He told The Sunday Times in a recent interview about his car collecting habits and shared his thoughts on a handful of the 15 cars he personally owns, though the racer certainly doesn't mind a chauffeur after spending enough time behind the wheel professionally. And like all of us, driving for over two hours at a time gets on Hamilton's nerves.

About the cars: the collection is a diverse one. Hamilton divides them between his residence in Monaco and a rented garage in Los Angeles. They include two Shelby Cobras, a Ford Mustang, a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta, a LaFerrari, a LaFerrari Aperta, a McLaren P1, and a custom Pagani Zonda 760. The cars, as Hamilton described, are a safe place to put his money.

Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton at the 2018 Formula 1 German Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

"I don’t know anything about wine. I don’t know a huge amount about art. But what I do know is cars, and I’m very particular about them," he said. A handful of his cars have swelled in value in recent years, but the racer added, "these are my babies, my art pieces, and I’ve worked hard for them." The original Cobras, that Carroll Shelby himself personally authenticated, and the LaFerraris are two major investments, in particular.

The Zonda, though, isn't Hamilton's favorite. The racer explicitly said, "the Zonda is terrible to drive" in the interview and described its handling as the "worst" of the cars he owns. He also opted for a manual transmission because of his disdain for the automaed manual transmission. Hamilton said he's used to quick-shifting cars, and the automaed manual on the Zonda didn't deliver.

Every car is treated like a queen in Hamilton's ownership, too. In fact, to keep miles down on the cars, Hamilton will ring up his personal tow-truck driver to pick a car up after a jaunt. And in the future, the collection will likely grow. Hamilton has eyed a Mercedes 300 SL for some time, and despite Ferrari's rival status on the track, his dream car is a 250GT California Spyder. Before either car enters his garage, he'll need to make room for a Mercedes-AMG Project One as well.