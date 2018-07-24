The 1,000-hp Yenko/SC package adds $68,995 to 2019 Corvette Grand Sport





The Yenko name is still alive and kicking today, thanks to Specialty Vehicle Engineering, which has been applying it to some wild creations in the recent past. The latest is probably the wildest yet: the 1,000-horsepower Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette.

SVE has consistently cranked out high-power Corvettes, Camaros and even Silverados, but the 1,000-hp C7 Corvette is a cherry atop its lineup.

Work begins with a 2019 Corvette Grand Sport before the standard 6.2-liter V-8 is stroked to displace 6.8 liters. SVE installs a 2.9-liter supercharger, modifies the cylinder heads with LT4 V-8 components, forges the internals, and installs updated fuel and exhaust systems along with a larger throttle body. Best of all, SVE will work its magic for a manual or automatic-equipped Corvette.

Aside from the power upgrades, the Corvette Grand Sport already benefits from nearly all of the Corvette Z06's other track-honed goodies, such as Magnetic Ride Control, performance calibrated stabilizer bars, limited slip differential, dry sump oil system, and more. Proper Yenko badges and stripes are present, too, just to make sure everyone knows this isn't an average Corvette.

All of the upgrades aren't exactly cheap, however. SVE will charge $68,995 for a Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and $77,995 for an example with the eight-speed automatic transmission; that's on top of the price of a Corvette Grand Sport.

Ordering one of the cars is fairly easy and any Chevrolet dealership that works with SVE will gladly take on the job. Chevrolet will ship a 2019 Corvette Grand Sport to SVE in New Jersey to perform the Yenko conversion. Better act quickly, though, because SVE only plans to make 25 examples of the Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette Grand Sport for 2019. SVE will build another 25 Stage I examples with 835 hp that meets California emissions regulations.