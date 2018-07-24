The 1,000-hp Yenko/SC package adds $68,995 to 2019 Corvette Grand Sport

Jul 24, 2018

2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette Grand Sport

2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette Grand Sport

Enlarge Photo

The Yenko name is still alive and kicking today, thanks to Specialty Vehicle Engineering, which has been applying it to some wild creations in the recent past. The latest is probably the wildest yet: the 1,000-horsepower Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette.

SVE has consistently cranked out high-power Corvettes, Camaros and even Silverados, but the 1,000-hp C7 Corvette is a cherry atop its lineup.

Work begins with a 2019 Corvette Grand Sport before the standard 6.2-liter V-8 is stroked to displace 6.8 liters. SVE installs a 2.9-liter supercharger, modifies the cylinder heads with LT4 V-8 components, forges the internals, and installs updated fuel and exhaust systems along with a larger throttle body. Best of all, SVE will work its magic for a manual or automatic-equipped Corvette.

ALSO SEE: Saleen Sportruck XR is a hotter 700-plus-horsepower F-150 Raptor

2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette Grand Sport

2019 Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette Grand Sport

Enlarge Photo

Aside from the power upgrades, the Corvette Grand Sport already benefits from nearly all of the Corvette Z06's other track-honed goodies, such as Magnetic Ride Control, performance calibrated stabilizer bars, limited slip differential, dry sump oil system, and more. Proper Yenko badges and stripes are present, too, just to make sure everyone knows this isn't an average Corvette.

All of the upgrades aren't exactly cheap, however. SVE will charge $68,995 for a Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and $77,995 for an example with the eight-speed automatic transmission; that's on top of the price of a Corvette Grand Sport.

Ordering one of the cars is fairly easy and any Chevrolet dealership that works with SVE will gladly take on the job. Chevrolet will ship a 2019 Corvette Grand Sport to SVE in New Jersey to perform the Yenko conversion. Better act quickly, though, because SVE only plans to make 25 examples of the Yenko/SC Stage II Corvette Grand Sport for 2019. SVE will build another 25 Stage I examples with 835 hp that meets California emissions regulations.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Lexus RC F GT spy shots 2019 Lexus RC F GT spy shots
2019 Lexus RC spy shots 2019 Lexus RC spy shots
Toyota adds 86 TRD Special Edition for 2019 Toyota adds 86 TRD Special Edition for 2019
1985 Porsche 959 prototype to be auctioned off 1985 Porsche 959 prototype to be auctioned off
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.