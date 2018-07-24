2019 Lexus RC F GT spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lexus is preparing a more hardcore version of its RC F to target track enthusiasts.

The car was previewed in 2016 by the RC F GT concept (shown below), and judging by our spy shots of a prototype the production model will stay close to the concept, at least visually.

Common elements include the exposed carbon fiber-reinforced plastic hood, high-downforce rear wing, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The carbon elements on the concept brought weight down by as much as 800 pounds, though we don't expect that level of savings on the production model.

Other upgrades on the RC F GT concept likely to make it over to the production model should include adjustable suspension and less restrictive traction and stability control systems.

Lexus RC F GT concept Enlarge Photo

The prototype also features the revised head and taillights destined for a facelifted 2019 Lexus RC, suggesting the launch of this track-focused RC F will coincide with the arrival of the updated RC.

Sadly, there isn't likely to be any extra power on tap. The standard RC F has a 5.0-liter V-8 with 467 horsepower and 389 pound-feet of torque, and this track-focused version should feature the same. Also carried over from the standard RC F should be an eight-speed automatic. One key difference is likely to be improved lubrication and cooling systems, as both features were fitted to 2016's RC F GT concept.

Look for a debut of the production RC F GT late this year or early next. Potential rivals include BMW's M4 GTS and Jaguar's XE SV Project 8. Though yet to be confirmed, Mercedes-AMG may also join the fray eventually with a Black Series version of its C63 Coupe.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.