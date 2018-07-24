Huracán Performante review, Lexus LC F spy shots, Toyota 86 TRD reveal: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini's Huracán Performante has the performance to put some hypercars to shame, and it's also one of the best-looking and best-sounding cars in production right now. Find out what it's like behind the wheel in our first drive review.

The oft-rumored Lexus LC F has finally been spotted, albeit in prototype form. The car is still in the early stages of development but you can already spot a number of details including the signature Lexus F stacked exhaust tips.

Toyota's 86 has just spawned a TRD model, and the automaker is calling it the “ultimate performance” version. Just some of its upgrades include Sachs dampers, Brembo brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Revised headlights help 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class earn IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award

2019 Lexus RC spy shots

Tesla asks suppliers for money back on Model 3 parts

Waymo's self-driving cars are driving 25,000 miles a day

2019 Jaguar I-Pace Vs. Tesla Model X 75D: Compare Cars

Rare Aston Martin DP215 raced by Phil Hill at Le Mans heads to auction

2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid price drops by $1,350