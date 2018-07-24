Chinese luxury EV brand Gyon launches August 8 in LA

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Gyon electric car brand launches August 8, 2018 Enlarge Photo

Yet another Chinese electric car startup has announced its intentions.

The latest is Gyon, which will unveil its first model on August 8. Judging by a teaser, it will be a sedan with coupe-like proportions.

Gyon is to be the luxury arm of Sitech, a mainstream electric car brand of Chinese auto giant FAW Group, and it is working with America's Gaffoglio Family Metalcrafters on the design of its cars. Gaffoglio is an expert in low-volume projects and has built a number of concepts and prototypes for major automakers.

Like Tesla and other EV manufacturing hopefuls, Gyon is focused on high-tech, high-performance applications. For example, Gyon states that its first model will hit 62 mph in less than 4.0 seconds and travel between 310 and 434 miles on a single charge.

Gyon also states that its first model will have an advanced interface, as well as a self-driving system sourced from Bosch. Bosch is developing a Level 5 self-driving system and plans to launch a self-driving taxi service with Daimler in Silicon Valley as early as next year. Gyon states that its self-driving system will be the “highest-level autonomous driving system in the world.”

The reveal of Gyon's first model will take place in Los Angeles, with Sitech CEO Jacky Xian and COO Joe Chao set to host the event. Stay tuned.