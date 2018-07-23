Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, new FCA CEO: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lamborghini has been testing a more hardcore version of the Aventador at the Nürburgring. It will be called the Aventador SVJ, and it could just be the car to break the Porsche 911 GT2 RS's production car lap record at the German race track.

Mercedes-Benz's new A-Class sedan has the lowest coefficient of drag of any car currently in production, according to the automaker. It's due here toward the end of the year and is expected to start at about $30,000.

Sergio Marchionne's health has taken a turn for the worse following some recent shoulder surgery. Without being able to return to work, his senior positions at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ferrari have been reassigned.

