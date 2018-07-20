Mark Wahlberg to open Ohio Chevy dealership





Mark Wahlberg [via SocialiteLife] Enlarge Photo

From music to modeling to burger joints and now to car dealerships, Mark Wahlberg is on the move. The 47-year-old celebrity announced Friday he will open a Chevrolet dealership in Columbus, Ohio. The dealership will be a partnership with his current business partner Jay Feldman, who owns a handful of dealerships in Michigan.

The dealer, formerly called Bobby Layman Chevrolet, will wear the actor's name: Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.

"I am continuously looking for ways to innovate my brand and engage in businesses I am passionate about," Wahlberg said in a statement. "I love cars and the chance to work with an experienced, proven dealer-operator like Jay and represent an iconic brand like Chevrolet inspired me to get involved."

The dealership expands Wahlberg's brand across numerous industries. He operates the Wahlburgers restaurant with franchises in 14 states and Canada; and owns a movie-production company, a health and wellness company, and a water line with music artist Diddy.

Wahlberg first surged onto the scene as a member of New Kids on the Block and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. His early success landed him a Calvin Klein modeling endorsement as he transitioned to film.

It's unclear when the dealership will officially open its doors, but it likely won't be the last time we see Wahlberg's name grace a dealer franchise. The entrepreneur added in his announcement that he and Feldman plan to open additional dealerships in the future.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.