Dodge Challenger drag special, Mini Electric spy shots, Lego DB5: Today's Car News

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Enlarge Photo

You don't have to spring for a Demon if you're looking for a Dodge Challenger drag special straight from the factory. The brand has unveiled a new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. It's a lot like a Demon, minus the uprated Hellcat engine.

A prototype for Mini's upcoming electric car based on the Hardtop has been spotted. Due in 2019, the car will stand out with its backlit grille and funky wheel pattern.

James Bond fans have a cool new Lego kit to drool over. The 1,290-piece kit is for an Aston Martin DB5 complete with all of the gadgetry devised by the Q Branch.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 revealed: long name, short quarter-mile times

2020 Mini Electric spy shots

Live your James Bond fantasies in small scale with this Lego DB5

Trump's aim to forge ahead with auto tariffs could lead to higher car prices, international retaliation

The story of the other long-lost "Bullitt" Mustang

VW electric charger network spreads to Canada

Honda IndyCar that won 100th Indy 500 heads to auction

Ford cuts off compact car production, sales in US ahead of 2020 Focus Active

Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk listed in supplier document

EVgo adds used BMW i3 battery packs to charging stations in California