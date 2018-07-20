Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk listed in supplier document

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Enlarge Photo

Jeep is readying a new Wagoneer and more upscale Grand Wagoneer for launch early next decade, and a leaked document from a supplier hints that at least one of the full-size SUVs will offer a Trackhawk option complete with a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

Road & Track has managed to get its hands on a document from ZF, a German transmission specialist expected to supply eight-speed automatics for the Wagoneer line. ZF's eight-speed, referred to as the 8HP, already features in numerous products from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, including those with the Hellcat engine.

Crucially, the document lists a Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk together with power outputs of 536 kilowatts and 729 metric horsepower. Both figures when converted to horsepower measurements used in the United States results in 718 hp, which is about the same power rating the Hellcat engine produces in the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, in this case 717 hp.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Enlarge Photo

We wouldn't bet on a Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk coming just yet. The leaked document dates back to early 2017 and lists both production and pre-production vehicles for 2018, so perhaps someone at ZF confused the Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, or perhaps Jeep built a Hellcat-powered Grand Wagoneer prototype to guage the potential of the vehicle.

Then again, we know the platform that will underpin the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be able to support the Hellcat engine. The Jeep SUVs will be based on the same platform underpinning Ram's latest full-size pickups, and a Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 Rebel TRX is on its way.

Stay tuned.