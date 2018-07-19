"Fifth Gear" revived for new season





Tiff Needell in a scene from "Fifth Gear"

Although "Top Gear" has largely won over enthusiasts across the world, "Fifth Gear" has often been considered an even more genuine program for gearheads. Fortunately, the series will return from the dead later this year.

Motor1 reported on Thursday the British motoring program has been picked up for a 27th season after going off the air in 2016. Additionally, ex-Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok will join the team as a new presenter. The show's original hosts, Vicki Butler-Henderson, Jason Plato, and Tiff Needell will also all return. Jonny Smith, a former host, is expected to be involved as well.

Chandhok tweeted on Wednesday and said he's "very excited to join the team" and enjoyed his first day of filming. A photo the ex-Formula 1 driver shows a Porsche Cayman, BMW M2, Mini Cooper, and Volkswagen Polo GTI in the background.

The series originally appeared as a continuation of "Top Gear" in 2002 after latter's cancellation in 2001, and the crew did two seasons per year. The network hired on the show's current hosts after stints as presenters on the original "Top Gear."

Look for the revived "Fifth Gear" to debut this September where it will also face yet another reborn "Top Gear" series, as well as competition from Amazon Prime's "The Grand Tour."