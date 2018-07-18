"I Am Paul Walker" documentary premiering August 11





Paul Walker and an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R on the scene of Fast and Furious 4 Enlarge Photo

Five years after "Fast and the Furious" star and auto enthusiast Paul Walker's untimely death, fans will receive a closer look at his life.

The Paramount Network announced Tuesday it will premiere the "I Am Paul Walker" documentary on August 11, 2018.

The documentary will feature close friends, co-stars, and family discussing Walker and his life for the first time since the tragic car wreck that killed him. The star died suddenly on November 30, 2013, as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT. His business partner, friend, and pro driver Roger Rodas lost control of the car and the wreck left both dead.

Following the crash and Walker's death, numerous lawsuits emerged, including one against Porsche. The German automaker has since been cleared of any responsibility and the star's daughter was awarded over $10 million from Rodas' estate.

Co-star Tyrese Gibson and "Fast and the Furious" director Rob Cohen are of the many individuals cast in the documentary. Walker's brothers and parents will also feature in the presentation. Adrian Buitenhuis directed the film and Derik Murray served as producer.

Not only will the documentary look at Walker's life with cars and his time with the huge car-themed franchise, but it will also explore a less discussed side of the star: his love affair for oceans and marine life. Walker was deeply involved in ocean work and also established Reach Out Worldwide to assist areas after natural disasters.

Fans can tune into the Paramount Network on August 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern to watch the documentary.