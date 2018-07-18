Audi TT, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Vazirani Shul: Today's Car News

Jul 18, 2018
Audi TT Roadster

Audi TT Roadster

Audi's TT sports car has just received a facelift. The updated car will reach showrooms early next year, bringing more standard features and extra power with it.

Despite having just introduced a new A-Class sedan, Mercedes-Benz will soon introduce a redesigned CLA. Our latest prototypes suggest the new CLA will resemble a scaled-down version of the latest CLS.

There's an Indian firm with a concept previewing a new supercar in the works. The firm is called Vazirani, and its Shul supercar concept features a range-extended electric powertrain with a micro-turbine as the range extender.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi updates TT sports car

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA spy shots and video

India startup Vazirani unveils Shul supercar concept

2019 Honda Pilot: more safety features for $32,445

Land Rover sets world record for fastest mile in a car on 2 wheels

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV gas mileage review: practical and efficient

BMW's ReachNow app now with Uber-rivaling ride-hailing service

NHTSA regulator: self-driving vehicles shouldn't be regulated...yet

Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne claims 2017/2018 Formula E drivers' title, Audi claims teams' title

Oil analysts predict peak consumption in 2036

