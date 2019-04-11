Audi's third-generation TT sports car has received some tweaks as it passes the midway point in its life cycle. They include revised looks and increased standard equipment, but sadly no extra power.

The updated TT in base trim offers a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A TTS features the same engine but ups output to 288 hp and 280 lb-ft. Both come standard with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

An updated TT RS is also in the lineup and comes with a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 good for 394 hp and 354 lb-ft. It also comes with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

2019 Audi TT RS

Beyond the powertrains, the updated TT features as standard a digital instrument cluster, driving modes selector, rain and light sensors, heated side mirrors, and a multi-function steering wheel. Also standard are illuminated USB ports and Bluetooth for wireless pairing of devices.

A new feature is an available performance screen for the instrument cluster. Switching to this provides the driver with information on the engine output currently in use, as well as the torque and g-forces.

You'll be able to spot the updated TT thanks to a revised grille with a more sculpted look to its frame. There are also larger intakes on the side of the front fascia. The designers have also removed the cap under the signature TT fuel filler flap. It means the driver can now insert the gas pump nozzle directly into the opening, just like on a race car.

2019 Audi TT

The standard wheels measure 17 inches in diameter but Audi offers 18-, 19- and 20-inch wheels, including a new Audi Sport design.

A TT 20th Anniversary Edition adds a unique gray paint color and brown leather interior as well as different wheels to commemorate the TT’s ascension to its third decade of existence. Speaking of the car's existence, there are rumors the TT could be morphed into a coupe-like sedan for its next redesign. The move would provide Audi with a rival to the Mercedes-Benz CLA and upcoming BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe.

