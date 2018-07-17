Land Rover sets world record for fastest mile in a car on 2 wheels





Those who attended the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed last week caught numerous firsts and debuts The list included the first self-driving car to tackle the hill climb, the new Toyota Supra on its dynamic debut, and Land Rover with a world record stunt.

The British brand set a world record for the fastest mile in a car on two wheels, with stunt driver Terry Grant behind the wheel of a Range Rover Sport SVR. Grant managed a time of 2:24.5 on a 1.0-mile stretch of the Goodwood hill climb—30 seconds better than the previous record Grant set in 2011.

It didn't come easy, though. Grant made four runs throughout the weekend and failed to complete them. On the fifth and final run, the Range Rover sprinted ahead on two wheels to set the record-smashing time. The stunt driver first flipped the Land Rover onto two wheels with the help of a ramp before powering the car along and clipping speeds up to 60 mph.

Obviously, it's no easy task, as Grant explained.

"It really shouldn’t be underestimated how difficult a two-wheeled speed run like this is; you are always fighting to keep the car balanced right on the edge, as it tries to tip either one way or the other. You need to be conscious of everything, from the camber of the road to the strength of the wind," he said.

Land Rover only modified one component for Grant's record run: a minor tweak to the differential to send more power to the two wheels on the ground. Additionally, both tires were pumped to 90 psi.

