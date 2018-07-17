2019 Genesis G70 review, 2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots, SCG 006 teaser: Car News Headlines

News
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec priced from $55,795 Luxury
2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Hyundai's new luxury brand Genesis is entering the small sport sedan fray with the 2019 G70. Does it hold up against its more established competition? We've just taken one for a spin and have a first drive review in the links below.
Engineers from Hyundai are out testing a new generation of the Sonata, and we've just spotted a prototype. It's clear the designers are going with the sleek look of the Le Fil Rouge concept car unveiled earlier this year.
America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced plans for a retro sports car. It will look like a Ferrari 275 GTS of the 1960s but come packing a supercharged V-8 nicked from the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Genesis G70 first drive review: getting the details right
2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announces 006 retro sports car
2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake review update: let's get wheel
2019 Volkswagen T-Cross spy shots and video
As used electric car batteries set to flood market, Automakers ramp up reuse efforts
Porsche 908 Short Tail heads to Monterey Car Week auction
Trump trade tirade threatens BMW, Mercedes-Benz business on a global scale
Solar investment falls in midst of erupting trade war
