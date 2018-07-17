Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announces 006 retro sports car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed details on a new car project.

The American motorsport company and nascent car builder behind the 003 supercar and upcoming 004 sports car on Monday posted to its Facebook page video and first details on the retro 006 sports car. In case you missed it, the 005 is a rugged off-roader inspired by the Baja Boot desert racer of the 1960s.

The 006 also looks to have been inspired by some 1960s-era machines, specifically the Ferrari 275 GTS and Shelby Cobra.

The mechanicals will be all modern, though, with SCG confirming a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 good for 650 horsepower. It's the same engine fitted to the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. SCG will mate the transmission with a six-speed manual transaxle as standard but the company says it will also offer a paddle-shifted unit.

Teaser for Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 006 Enlarge Photo

SCG is already taking deposits for the car, in this case 10 percent of an expected $250,000 price tag. The company expects build slots to fill up fast given the interest in previous projects. The 004, for example, saw its first year of production sold out within weeks of the car first being announced.

This time around SCG plans to take advantage of NHTSA's low-volume manufacturing rules, meaning the 006 will come with a 17-digit VIN and be street-legal in 49 states. SCG also has a list of dealerships signed up to sell the 006 and will offer the car with a warranty.

Eventually, SCG plans to add a coupe variant and GT4-spec race car, the latter likely labeled an 006C.

SCG hasn't said when and where production of the 006 will happen, but the company has established a factory in Sleepy Hollow, New York where the 004 will enter production later this year. As mentioned above, the first year of production for the 004 is sold out. The car in street-legal S guise is priced from $400,000 and comes with a mid-mounted, 690-horsepower 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 borrowed from a Nissan GT-R.