Ford GT application process to re-open late this year





2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition Enlarge Photo

When Ford introduced the second-generation GT supercar, it took applications from hopeful buyers. The company received some 6,000 applications and approved 500 of them. Then, when the Blue Oval announced it was expanding production for two more years, the company approved another 250 applicants from that initial group. In the fourth quarter of this year, Motor Authority has learned, Ford will reopen the application window for the Ford GT.

Ford fans who applied last time around can do so again and update their previous applications. Others can start fresh. Ford will use the same criteria to choose who will get the privilege to spend $450,000 or more to buy a car, but it will come down to who Ford thinks will be its best brand ambassadors.

DON'T MISS: 2017 Ford GT production fell short, but Ford will make up the difference

Ford isn't reopening the application process to fill slots for buyers who have dropped out. A Ford spokesman told us that a handful of buyers did drop out, but their spots were filled from a waiting list from the first applicants.

One car the next round of buyers might want to choose is the 2019 Heritage Edition, which hasn’t been confirmed yet. Given that the 2017 Heritage Edition was black to honor the No. 2 car driven by Ken Miles and Denny Hulme to win the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans and the 2018 Heritage Edition is red to commemorate the 1967 No. 1 car driven to victory by A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney, we can venture a guess as to what the 2019 Heritage Edition will be. Look for it to sport the blue and orange Gulf colors and the No. 9 gumball of the car Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi put in the winner’s circle in 1968.

2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Enlarge Photo

It just so happens that the Ford GT40 won Le Mans four years in a row. In fact, Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver won with the same car that won the 1968 race, this time wearing the No. 6. Given that Ford has to build the car into a fourth year to make up for the deficit from the first year, could the Blue Oval consider doing a fourth Heritage Edition? The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, which also sports Gulf colors, is the most sought after of the breed. Why not do two Gulf Heritage Editions?