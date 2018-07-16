Dodge Charger roars to America’s most-searched classic car





Classic Dodge Charger, photo by ClassicCars.com Enlarge Photo

The Dodge Charger was the classic car Americans searched for the most between June 2017 and June 2018, signifying a big year-over-year shift in the market, data from ClassicCars.com showed.

The Charger has been a hit since it made its debut for mass purchase in 1966. It has made multiple appearances in Hollywood, with classic Chargers starring in both "Dukes of Hazzard" on television and several "The Fast & the Furious" big-screen films.

Though Dodge stopped production on the car in 1987, it introduced a new version in 2006. But fear not, purists: The most popular model year for a Charger based on ClassicCars.com searches was 1969.

The car was the most sought-after vehicle in 13 states. That led last year’s most popular car, the Ford Mustang, which only carried 10 states this time around.

This map shows the classic cars searched for the most between June 2017 and June 2018. | ClassicCars Enlarge Photo

Last year, the Charger took the most-searched title in just three states. Its surge symbolized a shift in the classic car world, as only seven states recorded the same most popular car year-over-year.

“When we conducted this study last year, we were surprised by the diversity of the searches state-by-state; this year we were surprised by the amount of change in just one year,” said Roger Falcione, president and CEO of ClassicCars.com. “Tastes evolve regionally, but the staples of the performance car market have remained constant, and that is why we believe values continue to be so strong for cars like the Charger and Mustang.”

Chevrolet’s first entry on this year’s list was the Corvette, which received the highest number of searches in five states. Another Chevy, the Camaro, took the title in four states, followed by the Pontiac Firebird. That car was the most popular in three states.

There were some outliers. The most-searched car in Nevada, for example, was the 1956 Ford F100. Other Fords -– the 1923 T-bucket and 1949 Custom –- were sought after in Utah and Connecticut, respectively.

The car most people wanted this year in Vermont was the Oldsmobile 4-4-2.

Domestic vehicles dominated the searches but, like last year, one European car made the list: The MG MGB was the most sought-after car in Nebraska.

ClassicCars.com used search data from June 2017 to June 2018 to make the comparisons. The site receives about 250,000 queries per day and has more than 3 million visitors per month.

This article was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.