Nissan design boss says next GT-R to be fastest sports car in the world

Nissan Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turimso, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show

Alfonso Albaisa, head of design for Nissan and Infiniti, made a very bold claim for the next generation of the Nissan GT-R. He said it has to be the "fastest super sports car in the world."

The design boss made that claim to Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. He also reiterated the fact that the Italdesign GT-R50 isn't a preview of things to come for Nissan's top-spec sports car. Designs are actually still being reviewed for the R36 iteration, but serious progress can't be made until the engineering team has its say.

Electrification is definitely on the table, but it's certainly not a definite addition for the next GT-R powertrain. What's holding up a lot of the development process appears to be just how much electrification will be utilized. "Whether we go to a lot of electrification or none at all, we can achieve a lot power-wise. But we are definitely making a new platform and our goal is clear: GT-R has to be the quickest car of its kind. It has to own the track. And it has to play the advanced technology game; but that doesn’t mean it has to be electric,” Albaisa said.

Nissan knows it needs a car that immediately says "GT-R" to the world while simultaneously delivering insane performance metrics. When the automaker launched the car in the U.S. back in 2008, it was focused on pure performance. Aesthetics were a secondary matter, as the lines and creases all served to make the car slice through the air despite a brick-like shape.

Albaisa clearly wants more of the same, as his ideal GT-R is still a brick-like beast of a machine. "It doesn’t care what every other supercar in the world is doing; it simply says: ‘I’m a GT-R, I’m a brick, catch me.’ It’s the world’s fastest brick, really. And when I review sketches for the new car, I say that a lot: 'Less wing, more brick,' " Albaisa noted.



While the design chief is saying the sorts of things that get enthusiasts (and journalists) humming with excitement, he's probably not making friends at the engineering division. The ideas of cutting through the air "like a brick" while also being the fastest super sports car in the world are diametrically opposed.

Now all we can do is wait anxiously for the next-generation GT-R and hope it's the world-beater Albaisa promises.