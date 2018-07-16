Nio EP9 Goodwood time, Porsche 911 spy shots, armored Rezvani Tank: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Rezvani Tank Military Edition Enlarge Photo

We already knew Nio's EP9 was a fast car, but now the electric hypercar has obliterated the competition with a 44.61-second run up Goodwood's hill climb. That's the fastest time ever for a street-legal car, though the EP9 was wearing racing slicks at the time.

Porsche is out testing prototypes for the next-generation 911, the 992, at the latest testers are wearing barely any camouflage gear. The new 911 is expected on sale early next year, initially in base Carrera and Carrera S models.

California's Rezvani has unveiled an armored version of its Jeep Wrangler-based Tank. Should your pockets be deep enough, you can equip the vehicle with Level 7 ballistic armor and a Hellcat supercharged V-8—just what you need for outrunning any bad guys.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

