2019 Audi TT, 2019 Genesis G70, Keen Project Safari 911: This Week's Top Photos

Audi TT Enlarge Photo

Audi this week revealed an updated version of its TT sports car that's coming for the 2019 model year. The updated car will reach showrooms early next year, bringing with it more standard features and extra power.

2018 Rezvani Tank Military Edition Enlarge Photo

California's Rezvani unveiled an armored version of its Jeep Wrangler-based Tank. Should your pockets be deep enough, you can equip the vehicle with Level 7 ballistic armor and a Hellcat supercharged V-8—just what you need for outrunning any bad guys.

2019 Genesis G70 Enlarge Photo

Hyundai's new luxury brand Genesis is entering the small sport sedan fray with the 2019 G70. Does it hold up against its more established competition? We took a spin in one this week to find out.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we spied testing this week was the next-generation 911, the 992, and the latest testers were wearing barely any camouflage gear. The new 911 is expected on sale early next year, initially in base Carrera and Carrera S models.

2020 Hyundai Sonata spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Another car we spied is the next-generation Hyundai Sonata. Judging by the prototypes, the designers are going with the sleek look of the Le Fil Rouge concept car unveiled earlier this year.

The Keen Project Safari 911 No. 2, photo by Alex Bellus Enlarge Photo

There's a former racing driver by the name of Lehman Keen who is building tough-as-nails Porsche 911s similar to the Safari rally car of the late 1970s. This week we tested the second example he's built and couldn't get enough of it.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Enlarge Photo

You don't have to spring for a Demon if you're looking for a Dodge Challenger drag special straight from the factory. The muscle car brand unveiled this week the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. It's a lot like a Demon, minus the uprated Hellcat engine.

Vazirani Shul concept Enlarge Photo

One car you probably won't be able to buy anytime soon is the Shul from Indian startup Vazirani. The extended-range electric supercar relies on a micro-turbine as its range extender and right now the company is only showing a stationary concept.