Detroit's Mil-Spec Auto ready to restomod its next Hummer H1

Mil-Spec Automotive wants to restomod more Hummer H1s.

The Detroit-based company has already proven it can with the launch of its first vehicle; the Launch Edition #001 H1 (shown below) unveiled last month.

Now, Mil-Spec is moving ahead with more orders because Launch Edition #002 is underway and it's the first customer car built for this young company.

Now, we're going to admit that we don't love the name. If you call yourself Mil-Spec, you should probably be building vehicles that offer, you know, some sort of military-spec protection. Like, for instance, what Rezvani has done with its armored Tank Military Edition SUV. Regardless, Mil-Spec is building some cool machines and this is an interesting way to add new life into otherwise aging Hummer H1s.

Mil-Spec Automotive Launch Edition Hummer H1 Enlarge Photo

While Mil-Spec's #001 was a standard four-door with the truck bed rear end, the #002 customer car is a far cooler slant back H1. The future owner has requested that it be finished with a triple-black paint scheme, and according to Mil-Spec the vehicle will also be packing nearly all of the options the company currently offers. That includes all sorts of off-road lighting, Line-X covered exterior body panels, refurbished skid plates, revised front and rear bumpers, and new aluminum body panels.

We're not sure yet what powerplant is being deployed on #002. For the first car, Mil-Spec upgraded the original 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V-8 so that it produces 500 horsepower and a gargantuan 1,000 pound-feet of torque. That seems like a smart choice for #002 as well, but Hummer did offer a range of gas and diesel engines. Perhaps Mil-Spec has a few more engine tuning tricks up its sleeves.

More information will trickle out on #002 ahead of a July 20 reveal. We're sure the owner is eager to hear more as well, since he or she forked out well over $200,000 for a "reimagined" Hummer H1. A Mil-Spec H1 starts at just under $219,000. Start adding in the options and we have to assume you're inching closer to $300,000 when all is said and done.

What you wind up with is a far nicer H1 than Hummer ever thought possible. Albeit a colossally more expensive one as well.