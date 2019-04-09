Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned CLA on its hands and this time around there are two high-performance versions from AMG. The first of these was revealed overnight as the CLA35 which packs a 302-horsepower inline-4, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive.

Mini will launch an electric Hardtop later in 2019, which it will badge a Cooper S E. One of the design elements to separate the electric Hardtop from its gasoline counterpart will be an accent bar running across the grille that actually lights up.

Lexus is about to jump into the minivan game with a new model dubbed the LM. Judging by a teaser shot, the LM like most models in the Lexus lineup will be based on a Toyota, in this case the third-generation Alphard minivan sold overseas.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 arrives to play the middle ground

Electric Mini Hardtop will be badged a Cooper S E

Lexus LM minivan teased ahead of 2019 Shanghai auto show

Redesigned Nissan Frontier due for 2021

In-house recycling program will allow Jaguar to turn old cars into new ones

2020 Kia Soul EV first drive review: 243 miles in the box

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R spy shots

London begins charging drivers of older cars to curb pollution

Jeep M-175 Five Quarter concept is one boss restomod pickup

Towing a camper with a Tesla Model X: Thank Elon for Superchargers