Mini is preparing a subtle facelift for its Hardtop range, and the planned updates will also affect the recently introduced Cooper SE battery-electric model, judging by our latest spy shots.

The Cooper SE is based on Mini's signature Hardtop 2 Door body style and only arrived last fall. However, our spy shots show a camouflaged prototype with a revised front fascia sporting vertical vents either side instead of the current model's round fog lights.

The prototype's dash was also concealed, according to our photographer, suggesting there will be some updates in the cabin as well.

2020 Mini Cooper SE

It isn't clear what powertrain mods are planned, though we might see the battery upgraded for more range. The current model, which retails for $30,750, has a 32.6-kilowatt-hour battery rated by the EPA at only 110 miles of range. The battery powers an electric motor at the front axle delivering a peak 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 93 mph.

The Cooper SE won't be the only electrified option in the Hardtop range for long as Mini is also out testing a plug-in hybrid Hardtop 4 Door. This model will likely feature the same inline-3 and electric motor combo found in the plug-in hybrid Countryman.

We should have more details soon as the updated Hardtop range, including this Cooper SE, is expected to be introduced next year. This means we'll likely see the vehicles arrive as 2022 models.