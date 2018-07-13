2020 Pininfarina PF0 hypercar, 2020 Audi Q3, 2020 Mini Electric: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pininifarina PF0 design sketch Enlarge Photo

Pininfarina has revealed more of its upcoming electric hypercar. Code-named the PF0, the car will feature Bugatti Chiron-rivaling performance coupled with a very futuristic design. One element will be a horizontal light bar stretching across its face.

A prototype for a redesigned Audi Q3 has been spotted, and it's wearing barely any camouflage gear. The vehicle should resemble a scaled-down version of the latest Q5, and it will also spawn an RS Q3 performance variant that we expect to arrive in the United States.

Mini has released a pair of teaser sketches showing some of the design of its electric Hardtop due in 2019. One of the design traits will be an accent bar running across the grille that actually lights up.

Pininfarina reveals more of electric Bugatti fighter, future plans

2020 Audi Q3 spy shots

Mini teases design of electric Hardtop due in 2019

Hyundai union says Trump's tariff plan could hurt Alabama plant

Noble unveils M500 sports car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Oil prices could double by 2020, boosting electric car sales

Enjoy this 360-degree video of Roborace's autonomous run up Goodwood hill climb

Uber rethinks autonomous efforts in Pittsburgh in wake of fatal Arizona crash

Lotus Exige Type 49 and 79 celebrate British marque's historic F1 victories

VW e-Golf in very short supply as company prepares for ID Crozz electric car