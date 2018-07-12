2019 Maserati Levante GTS, 2020 Cadillac XT5, 2019 Bentley Mulsanne: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Maserati Levante GTS Enlarge Photo

Maserati has unveiled its second Levante powered by a V-8 engine: the Levante GTS. The vehicle isn't as extreme as the Levante Trofeo, but on a horsepower per dollar basis it's a much better value.

Cadillac engineers are out testing an updated version of the XT5. Like the recently updated CT6, Cadillac's small SUV is about to receive some changes in preparation of the arrival of new models like the XT4, CT5 and XT6.

Bentley turns 100 next year and will celebrate the milestone with a special Mulsanne honoring company founder W.O. Bentley. Just 100 of them will be built, and each will contain a slice of the crankshaft from the Bentley founder's actual car.

2019 Maserati Levante GTS joins the fray with 550 horsepower

2020 Cadillac XT5 spy shots

Bentley to celebrate centenary with Mulsanne homage to brand founder

Ford Fusion could morph into crossover SUV to rival Subaru Outback

Singer and Williams go into detail on their lightweight 911

Henrik Fisker is latest to claim solid-state battery breakthrough

BMW brings the carbon fiber with M2 M Performance Parts concept

2019 Chrysler Pacifica review

Q by Aston Martin drops V-8 into Cygnet city car

LA gets first double-decker electric city bus