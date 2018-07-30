Bugatti Divo teaser, Porsche Taycan specs, Force India bankruptcy: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Bugatti Divo debuting on August 24 Enlarge Photo

Porsche has confirmed the first specs for its Taycan. The electric sport sedan is set to debut in 2019 and at least one variant will offer over 600 horsepower and 300 miles of range.

Bugatti is set to reveal a new hypercar based on the Chiron and targeted at ultra-wealthy track enthusiasts. Rather than a boost in power, the new model, dubbed a Divo, is said to benefit from less weight and aerodynamics aimed at increased downforce.

The Force India Formula 1 team has entered administration, a process similar to bankruptcy protection. There are a lot of potential suitors, though, with of them believed to be Canadian fashion billionaire Lawrence Stroll, father of current Williams driver Lance Stroll.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Bugatti reveals more of its Chiron-based Divo hypercar

Porsche Taycan first specs confirmed: over 600 horsepower, 300 miles of range

Force India F1 team enters bankruptcy protection

Ford to spend $11B on its operations to reboot itself, won't say how

FCA didn't have prior knowledge of Marchionne's illness

Tesla and its fans lash out at critics: commentary

Genesis overtakes Porsche in 2018 JD Power APEAL study

2019 Toyota Avalon, 2018 Mazda 6 earn good crash-test scores, mixed headlight results

Q70 Hybrid dropped from 2019 Infiniti Q70 lineup

EPA reinstates limitations on dirty diesel glider trucks