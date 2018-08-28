Pininfarina reveals first photo of PF0 electric hypercar

Aug 28, 2018
Teaser for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar debuting at 2019 Geneva auto show

Italian design house Pininfarina is launching a new car company under its own brand, one focused on high-performance, ultra-luxurious electric mobility.

The first model will be an electric rival to the Bugatti Chiron. It's code-named the PF0 and is due for a world debut at the 2019 Geneva auto show next March. Potential customers were given an early look during last week's Monterey Car Week, however.

For those of us without the millions required—we're hearing $2.5 million—to potentially purchase the PF0, Pininfarina has released the first photo of the car. It shows the rear section, which looks to feature a pair of floating wings with LED taillights flanking the trailing edges. The wings also look to feature flaps, no doubt part of some complex aero dynamics.

Another photo of the car under a cover hints at the proportions we can expect, and some previous teaser sketches of the interior reveal the cabin design. There will be two screens inside located either side of a compact steering wheel and angled toward the driver. Conventional dials have been eliminated and replaced with a head-up display (HUD) delivering all the vital information.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Nick Heidfeld, who is helping develop the car, aims to ensure the HUD and all necessary in-car controls fall easily to hand and are instantly accessible and understood in all driving conditions. Other partners in the project include the Mahindra Formula E team, who Heidfeld currently drives for, and potentially Rimac, maker of the C_Two electric hypercar.

Pininfarina aims to deliver the first PF0 by early 2020 and targets a production run of no more than 150 examples, with the company stating that demand already outstrips the supply.

That's not surprising given the performance specs. They include a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.0 seconds, a 0-186 mph time of less than 12 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 250 mph. The range is claimed to be more than 300 miles on a single charge, though we'd wager that will only be achievable when driving at legal speeds.

Pininfarina's car brand is headed up by former Audi executive Michael Perschke, with former Bugatti executive Marcus Korbach in charge of sales. Current Pininfarina designer Luca Borgogno heads up the design team and former Ferrari and Maserati engineer Paolo Dellacha is responsible for the engineering. Production of the PF0 will take place at the company's headquarters in Cambiano, Italy.

Beyond the hypercar, Pininfarina will launch electric sedans and SUVs. Perschke has previously revealed that Pininfarina's first SUV will start from roughly $185,000, making it a potential rival for the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.

