Pininfarina PF0 hypercar private showing planned for 2018 Monterey Car Week

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser sketch for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar debuting in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Italian design house Pininfarina is launching a new car company under its own brand, one focused on high-performance, ultra-luxurious electric mobility.

A soft-launch for the Pininfarina car brand, which is based in Munich, Germany, will happen this year with a small run—just 12 cars—of the H2 Speed, a track-only electric supercar that swaps a battery for a hydrogen fuel cell stack.

The next model will be something much more potent. Code-named PF0, it will be a battery-electric hypercar borrowing technology from the Mahindra Formula E team and potentially Rimac.

Teaser sketch for Pininfarina PF0 electric hypercar debuting in 2019 Enlarge Photo

We've already been given a taste of the design via a pair of teaser sketches but potential buyers will be shown the actual car, or at least a mockup, during a private viewing at next month's 2018 Monterey Car Week, Pininfarina confirmed Monday.

For the rest of us without the millions required—we're hearing $2.5 million—to potentially purchase the PF0, Pininfarina promises to release a few more design sketches ahead of the private viewing in Monterey, California.

Pininfarina aims to deliver the first PF0 within two years and targets a production run of 100 examples. Some of the performance specs being touted include a 0-62 mph time of less than 2.0 seconds, a 0-186 mph time of less than 12 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 250 mph. The range is claimed to be more than 300 miles on a single charge, though we'd wager that will only be achievable when driving at legal speeds.

Luca Borgogno (left) and Michael Perschke Enlarge Photo

Pininfarina also on Monday confirmed its senior team. Former Audi executive Michael Perschke will serve as CEO and former Bugatti executive Marcus Korbach will be in charge of sales. Current Pininfarina designer Luca Borgogno will head up the design team and former Ferrari and Maserati engineer Paolo Dellacha will head up the engineering team.

Beyond the hypercar, Pininfarina will launch electric sedans and SUVs. Perschke has previously revealed that Pininfarina's first SUV will start from roughly $185,000, making it a potential rival for the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.

Monterey Car Week will run from August 18-26 and conclude with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.