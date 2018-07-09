Will the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ break Porsche's production car Nürburgring record?

Jul 9, 2018
2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We're still coming to grips with Porsche's insane 5:19.55 Nürburgring lap time set last month by the 919 Evo time attack special, the fastest any car of any type has lapped the German race track.

But the time to beat when it comes to cars actually in production is the 6:47.3 set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS last September. To be sure, it's an incredible time, but it may have just fallen.

There are rumors an announcement of a new production car record for the 'Ring will coincide with the launch of the car that set it, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

A prototype has been testing hard at the track over the past several weeks and onlookers posting to social media claim Lamborghini has beaten Porsche's time by about 2.0 seconds, so we're potentially looking at a new record in the 6:45 range.

We don't have any official specs on the Aventador SVJ but its power should eclipse the 700 horsepower of the 911 GT2 RS. Also benefiting the hardcore Aventador should be an all-wheel-drive system and a version of the downforce generating Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system that debuted on the Huracán Performante. It adjusts airflow around and through the car to control drag and downforce levels.

We should remind you that the Aventador is already one of the fastest cars around the 'Ring. In 2015, a 739-hp Aventador SV achieved a lap time of 6:59.73, although carving almost 15 seconds off of that figure will be quite the effort. We look forward to seeing whether Lamborghini's engineers have pulled it off.

The Aventador SVJ is due to make its debut later this year, so stay tuned.

Interestingly, we hear that Lamborghini is also set to claim the Nürburgring lap record for SUVs for its Urus, something the automaker has promised. The time to beat is the 7:51.7 set by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio last September.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
