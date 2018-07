Bugatti reveals more of its Chiron-based Divo hypercar

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Bugatti has a track-focused hypercar coming. It's called the Divo, and we'll see it for the first time on August 24 at the The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in Monterey, California.

A teaser video was uploaded to Bugatti's Facebook page on Friday and gives us a taste of the car's exhaust note as well as the taillights, which look to have adopted a similar design to Aston Martin's Vulcan track car, where the light clusters are made of multiple individual LEDs sticking out like pinheads.

Bugatti drew the Divo name from Albert Divo (shown below), the French racing driver who won Sicily's Targa Florio mountain race twice for Bugatti. The race was one were agility and handling were vital, and this hints at what we can expect for the new Divo.

Although the Divo is based on the Chiron, Bugatti is calling it a separate car. Its arrival is meant to mark Bugatti's return to coachbuilding, where an existing car's running gear receives a new and distinct body to go on top. In its early life, the French brand had considerable success with bodies designed in-house under the leadership of Jean Bugatti and installed on existing chassis.

Albert Divo at the wheel of a Bugatti Type 35 at the 1929 Targa Florio

In the case of the Divo, Bugatti is targeting ultra-wealthy track enthusiasts. Rather than attempting to make the Chiron achieve even higher speeds, the Divo has been made lighter and more agile and its body designed to produce higher downforce. Bugatti says owners can expect higher g-forces and significantly better handling properties compared to a Chiron.

“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement. “With this project, the Bugatti team has an opportunity to interpret the brand DNA in terms of agile, nimble handling in a significantly more performance-oriented way.”

Bugatti will build 40 examples of the Divo, each priced from a staggering $5.8 million. And depending on how they sell, expect more coachbuilt Bugattis to be introduced down the line.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering is one of the main events of Monterey Car Week, which runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.